Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420,403 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 871,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.25% of Cadence Design Systems worth $1,129,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889,765 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,835,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,385,655 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,270,704,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,097.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,818,141 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $930,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,812 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,752,620 shares of the software maker's stock worth $908,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,024 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,615,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.0%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $303.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.75 and a 52-week high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The software maker reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lewis Chew sold 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total value of $124,286.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,902,001.08. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Sangiovanni-Vincentelli sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $437,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,843,168.08. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,705. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. develops electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify semiconductor chips and electronic systems. Its tools support workflows such as digital and custom chip design, simulation, verification, printed circuit board design and semiconductor packaging. The company also provides silicon IP, hardware emulation and prototyping systems, and computational software for areas including system analysis and fluid dynamics.

See Also

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