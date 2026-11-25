Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 1,311.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,500 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $104,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,198 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 26,160 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 372,703 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $123,063,000 after purchasing an additional 242,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Albert Sangiovanni-Vincentelli sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $437,587.50. Following the sale, the director owned 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,168.08. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $634,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 118,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,600,004. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,705 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $296.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $323.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.75 and a 12 month high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The software maker reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Wall Street Zen cut Cadence Design Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. develops software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify semiconductors and electronic systems. Its electronic design automation (EDA) tools help customers plan, build, test and analyze complex chips and circuit boards. The company also offers semiconductor intellectual property and hardware platforms for design prototyping and verification, as well as software for system analysis, including computational fluid dynamics and electromagnetic simulation.

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