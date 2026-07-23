CAE Inc $CAE Holdings Trimmed by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC trimmed its position in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,707 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 477,475 shares during the period. CAE comprises 9.9% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CAE worth $19,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 20.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,605 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CAE by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,960 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth $293,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in CAE in the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company's stock.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CAE Inc has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $953.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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