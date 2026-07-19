CAE Inc $CAE Stock Position Cut by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 102,885 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in CAE were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $98,377,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,422,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $316,955,000 after buying an additional 1,874,739 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CAE by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,704,860 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $82,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CAE by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,644 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $62,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,820 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. CAE Inc has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $953.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Zacks Research raised shares of CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

Further Reading

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