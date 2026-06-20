Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Takes $826,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company's stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $349.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.71. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $358.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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