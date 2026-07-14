Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 140,522 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,518 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 140,522 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $44,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,743,451,000 after buying an additional 1,258,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,925,791,000 after buying an additional 339,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,050,397,000 after purchasing an additional 678,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,589,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,639,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,485,917,000 after acquiring an additional 516,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:PLD opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $103.41 and a one year high of $150.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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