Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 57,265 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,049 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 57,265 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Argus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE HD opened at $337.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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