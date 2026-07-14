Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 3,648 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,496 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $26,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 331.6% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AMGN opened at $360.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $194.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.77 and a twelve month high of $391.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $345.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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