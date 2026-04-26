Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 120,604 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total transaction of $1,637,614.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,721,074.12. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $276.98 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $287.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised outlook — TXN reported $1.68 EPS (above estimates) and revenue of $4.83B, and management gave Q2 guidance above consensus, which is the primary catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Q1 beat and raised outlook — TXN reported $1.68 EPS (above estimates) and revenue of $4.83B, and management gave Q2 guidance above consensus, which is the primary catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand surge — Management said data‑center revenue jumped sharply (reports cite ~90% growth), validating TXN’s role in the AI/data-center buildout and driving near-term upside. Read More.

Data-center demand surge — Management said data‑center revenue jumped sharply (reports cite ~90% growth), validating TXN’s role in the AI/data-center buildout and driving near-term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target hikes — Multiple firms (BofA, Rosenblatt, Robert W. Baird, JPMorgan, others) raised ratings/targets after the quarter, adding momentum and buy-side conviction. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and price-target hikes — Multiple firms (BofA, Rosenblatt, Robert W. Baird, JPMorgan, others) raised ratings/targets after the quarter, adding momentum and buy-side conviction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A — TXN announced acquisition of Silicon Labs to add embedded wireless connectivity, reinforcing its push into industrial edge and AI use cases that could expand addressable market. Read More.

Strategic M&A — TXN announced acquisition of Silicon Labs to add embedded wireless connectivity, reinforcing its push into industrial edge and AI use cases that could expand addressable market. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industrial demand mix — Management highlighted industrial strength alongside data centers; investors will be watching sustainability of both end markets into FY26. Read More.

Industrial demand mix — Management highlighted industrial strength alongside data centers; investors will be watching sustainability of both end markets into FY26. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking risk — The rapid run-up has pushed valuation metrics higher (PE expansion), prompting caution that some gains reflect re-rating rather than only fundamental improvement; a few firms still hold conservative/neutral stances. Read More.

Valuation and profit-taking risk — The rapid run-up has pushed valuation metrics higher (PE expansion), prompting caution that some gains reflect re-rating rather than only fundamental improvement; a few firms still hold conservative/neutral stances. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed price-target signals — While many banks raised targets, at least one large shop set an equal‑weight/near‑term target below the rally level, underscoring divergent views on durability of demand. Read More.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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