Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,104 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $44,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $730,197,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,369 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $61,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5,701.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,889,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $570.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $433.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $476.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.18 and a 1 year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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