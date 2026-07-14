Calamos Advisors LLC Has $25.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,197 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $38,064,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $167,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $607.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $520.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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