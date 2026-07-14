Calamos Advisors LLC Has $42.84 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,139 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 104,306 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 140,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the company's stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the company's stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50 day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $102.09 and a 52-week high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

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Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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