Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares $MRX

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,114 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 26,908 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 1,217.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the company's stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 170,513 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 354,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 452.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 171,109 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares during the first quarter worth about $4,299,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares during the first quarter worth about $501,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Texier sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $83,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 207,019 shares in the company, valued at $11,044,463.65. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MRX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $74.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRX

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Trading Down 0.9%

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of -0.10. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $59.74.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.30 million for the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 28.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

About Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

Marex Group PLC is a financial services platform, providing liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The Group's operating segments are: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Maximum revenue is generated from the Agency and Execution segment, which offers liquidity and execution services to clients mainly in the energy and financial securities markets by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets, offering liquidity and risk management solutions for financial markets, and providing clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Free Report).

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