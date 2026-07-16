Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Lindblad Expeditions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 115.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,162 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 446,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,372 shares of the company's stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 305,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 604,437 shares of the company's stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 262,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 217,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 541,751 shares of the company's stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 210,802 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 0.1%

LIND opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 112,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,278,966.36. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 101,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,676.50. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,009. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Capital One Financial set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Texas Capital cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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