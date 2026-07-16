Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,585 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tidewater by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,169 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Tidewater by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 44,833 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tidewater by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,010 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tidewater by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company's stock.

Tidewater Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $326.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.83 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 22.16%.The business's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Tidewater from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Tidewater from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Tidewater from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Tidewater from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tidewater from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc is a leading global provider of offshore marine support vessels, serving the energy sector with a focus on the oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates a diverse fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTSs), crew boats and other specialized vessels designed to support offshore drilling, production and construction activities.

The company's fleet is equipped to handle a range of maritime services, including the transport of personnel, equipment and bulk materials; anchor handling and mooring operations; and subsea construction support.

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