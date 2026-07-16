Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,973.44. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $63,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,318.70. The trade was a 44.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.91% of the company's stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $67.71 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.17). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $77.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xenon Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xenon Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here