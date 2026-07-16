Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 129,117 Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 129,117 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,320 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,061 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 205.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 320,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Viavi Solutions from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.88.

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Viavi Solutions Stock Down 4.1%

VIAV opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm's fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 10,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $566,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,082,211. The trade was a 21.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 136,547 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $7,075,865.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,188,798 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,603,512.36. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 450,369 shares of company stock worth $23,789,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi's product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

Further Reading

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