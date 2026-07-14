Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 39,827 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,827 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $28,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.09 and a 200-day moving average of $202.78. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Trending Headlines about Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised Capital One’s price target to $245 from $215 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for Capital One Financial (COF) . Benzinga

JPMorgan raised Capital One’s price target to $245 from $215 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for . Positive Sentiment: Several analyst roundups highlighted Capital One Financial (COF) among favored financial names, which can support the stock by reinforcing expectations for solid performance. 24/7 Wall St.

Several analyst roundups highlighted among favored financial names, which can support the stock by reinforcing expectations for solid performance. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the upcoming conversion of millions of Discover cards onto Capital One’s platform, a major milestone that could expand the business but also requires smooth execution. Motley Fool

Investor attention remains on the upcoming conversion of millions of Discover cards onto Capital One’s platform, a major milestone that could expand the business but also requires smooth execution. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary suggesting Capital One Financial (COF) may be entering “a new phase” reflects broader strategic interest in the stock, but does not provide a clear near-term catalyst on its own. Kalkine Media

Commentary suggesting may be entering “a new phase” reflects broader strategic interest in the stock, but does not provide a clear near-term catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and articles continue to emphasize that the Discover integration carries execution risk, including the challenge of retaining cardholders while migrating them to Capital One’s systems. Read More.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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