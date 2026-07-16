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Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $3.84 Million Position in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
KB Financial Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Calamos Advisors LLC opened a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter, buying 38,525 shares valued at about $3.84 million.
  • Institutional interest in the stock remains notable, with several large investors including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp DE increasing their holdings. About 11.52% of KB Financial Group is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Analysts are generally positive on the shares, with two Buy ratings and one Hold rating for an overall Moderate Buy consensus. KB Financial Group also reported quarterly EPS of $2.16, and the stock was up 0.8% to $121.73.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,525 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,052 shares of the bank's stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 41,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,277 shares of the bank's stock valued at $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 761,913 shares of the bank's stock worth $65,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,964,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 378,785 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Financial Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:KB opened at $121.73 on Thursday. KB Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The stock's fifty day moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.36%. Research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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