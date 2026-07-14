Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,774 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 122,909 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $116,580,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,640,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $30,931,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $81.97 and a one year high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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