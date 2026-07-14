Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 119,882 SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SK Telecom by 138.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in SK Telecom by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SK Telecom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SK Telecom from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKM

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.63. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. SK Telecom had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. NYSE: SKM is South Korea's largest wireless carrier, offering a comprehensive range of mobile telecommunications services. The company operates 5G, 4G LTE and IoT networks, providing voice, data and messaging solutions to consumers and businesses. Beyond traditional wireless services, SK Telecom delivers fixed-line broadband, digital content platforms, cloud computing and cybersecurity offerings designed to support enterprise digital transformation and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Established in 1984 as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Services, SK Telecom pioneered cellular service commercialization in South Korea and has continually expanded into new technology areas.

Further Reading

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