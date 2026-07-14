Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 53,561 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 3,053.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,315 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Maseco LLP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $143.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $102.09 and a 12 month high of $151.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.85.

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Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

See Also

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