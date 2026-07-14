Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,774 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $421.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC posted record June revenue and beat second-quarter sales expectations, signaling that AI-driven demand remains strong ahead of earnings. Reuters article

TSMC posted record June revenue and beat second-quarter sales expectations, signaling that AI-driven demand remains strong ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: The company said June revenue jumped 67.9% year over year and first-half revenue rose 35.6%, reinforcing momentum in AI and advanced chip demand. CNBC article

The company said June revenue jumped 67.9% year over year and first-half revenue rose 35.6%, reinforcing momentum in AI and advanced chip demand. Positive Sentiment: TSMC is expanding its advanced chip packaging capacity in Taiwan, which supports longer-term growth and shows management is investing to meet strong demand. Reuters article

TSMC is expanding its advanced chip packaging capacity in Taiwan, which supports longer-term growth and shows management is investing to meet strong demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are highlighting TSMC’s upcoming earnings release as a key test for whether AI-chip strength can keep driving the stock higher. Zacks article

Analysts are highlighting TSMC’s upcoming earnings release as a key test for whether AI-chip strength can keep driving the stock higher. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market weakness and a selloff in memory-chip stocks are creating mixed sector sentiment, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite TSMC’s strong results. Yahoo Finance article

Broader market weakness and a selloff in memory-chip stocks are creating mixed sector sentiment, which may be tempering enthusiasm despite TSMC’s strong results. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests investors are questioning how long the AI spending boom can last, which could limit upside after the rally. Barron's article

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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