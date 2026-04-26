Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the company's stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts: Sign Up

MercadoLibre News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS issued a positive report highlighting favorable fundamentals or outlook for MercadoLibre, which can support demand for the shares by reinforcing growth expectations. DBS positive report

DBS issued a positive report highlighting favorable fundamentals or outlook for MercadoLibre, which can support demand for the shares by reinforcing growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 highlights and coverage of MercadoLibre’s marketplace strength (revenue growth, GMV, or segment momentum noted in market roundups) support the constructive narrative for long-term growth. Q4 highlights

Recent Q4 highlights and coverage of MercadoLibre’s marketplace strength (revenue growth, GMV, or segment momentum noted in market roundups) support the constructive narrative for long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: “Brokers suggest investing” coverage reiterates bullish sell‑side sentiment but notes the limits of average broker ratings — helpful for flow but not a fresh catalyst. Broker commentary

“Brokers suggest investing” coverage reiterates bullish sell‑side sentiment but notes the limits of average broker ratings — helpful for flow but not a fresh catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is uninformative (zero/NaN in the release) and does not indicate a short squeeze risk or cap on downside at present. (Data shows effectively no days-to-cover.)

Reported short-interest data is uninformative (zero/NaN in the release) and does not indicate a short squeeze risk or cap on downside at present. (Data shows effectively no days-to-cover.) Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded MELI from “hold” to “strong sell,” a move that can pressure sentiment and trigger selling by momentum-focused funds. Zacks downgrade TickerReport

Zacks downgraded MELI from “hold” to “strong sell,” a move that can pressure sentiment and trigger selling by momentum-focused funds. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noted a steeper intraday decline versus the market recently, signaling short-term selling pressure and volatility for the stock. Price weakness coverage

Coverage noted a steeper intraday decline versus the market recently, signaling short-term selling pressure and volatility for the stock. Negative Sentiment: James Hambro & Partners materially trimmed its MELI stake — a notable institutional sale tied to concerns over rising competition and rapid credit expansion, which increases downside risk if others follow. Stake sale article

James Hambro & Partners materially trimmed its MELI stake — a notable institutional sale tied to concerns over rising competition and rapid credit expansion, which increases downside risk if others follow. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald issued a pessimistic forecast for MELI’s share price, adding to the negative analyst noise that can weigh on shorter-term performance. Cantor Fitzgerald note

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MercadoLibre from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered MercadoLibre from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,685.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MELI opened at $1,835.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,776.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,983.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,593.21 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 50.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MercadoLibre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MercadoLibre wasn't on the list.

While MercadoLibre currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here