Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $16.22 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,611 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 159.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $1,573,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $132,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Express by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,474,363 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $920,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Get American Express alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of American Express from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Stock Up 1.0%

AXP stock opened at $354.26 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $326.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.67. The company has a market cap of $241.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded American Express to overweight and raised its price target to $400, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga report

JPMorgan upgraded American Express to overweight and raised its price target to $400, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan said American Express should better withstand Middle East conflict-related fallout than rivals because its cardholders skew more affluent and defensive. Yahoo Finance article

JPMorgan said American Express should better withstand Middle East conflict-related fallout than rivals because its cardholders skew more affluent and defensive. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI also raised its price target on AXP to $380 from $345, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term trends. Yahoo Finance article

Evercore ISI also raised its price target on AXP to $380 from $345, reinforcing expectations for solid near-term trends. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on American Express, adding to the broader positive analyst sentiment. The Globe and Mail article

RBC Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on American Express, adding to the broader positive analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlighted AXP as a stock to watch and discussed whether its momentum can continue, but did not introduce a new fundamental catalyst. Seeking Alpha article

Coverage pieces highlighted AXP as a stock to watch and discussed whether its momentum can continue, but did not introduce a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: American Express also drew attention from a note saying it remains a buy despite its valuation, which supports sentiment but underscores the stock is not cheap. CNBC article

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here