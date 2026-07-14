Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $433.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.18 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $476.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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