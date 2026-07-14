Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Viking by 19,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Viking by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Viking by 651.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

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Viking Stock Down 1.0%

Viking stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $105.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Viking from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on Viking in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Viking from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Viking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of Viking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $577,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 110,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,460,699. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock worth $1,640,166.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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