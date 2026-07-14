Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,299 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $9,053,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $457,419,000 after acquiring an additional 876,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 724,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $134,505,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2,635.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 543,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $437,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,568 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

ZBRA opened at $266.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.05 and a 1-year high of $352.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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