Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $943,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Quanta Services comprises about 0.6% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:PWR opened at $691.41 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.93 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $667.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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