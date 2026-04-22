Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Invests $2.40 Million in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,613 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $74,512,000 after purchasing an additional 318,221 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 24,949 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Entergy Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE ETR opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $117.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.47%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $119.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $113.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

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