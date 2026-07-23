California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 140,840 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF - Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 140,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Stifel Financial worth $25,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Stifel Financial by 12,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,626.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company's stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Stifel Financial stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 15.34%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial's payout ratio is 26.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $89.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.75.

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More Stifel Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stifel Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel reported Q2 2026 earnings per share of $1.42, above the consensus estimate, while net revenue rose to $1.45 billion from $1.28 billion a year ago, signaling better-than-expected profitability. Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Stifel reported Q2 2026 earnings per share of $1.42, above the consensus estimate, while net revenue rose to $1.45 billion from $1.28 billion a year ago, signaling better-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Net income available to common shareholders increased to $217.2 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, up sharply from $145.7 million, or $0.89 per share, in the prior-year quarter, showing strong year-over-year earnings momentum. Stifel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net income available to common shareholders increased to $217.2 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, up sharply from $145.7 million, or $0.89 per share, in the prior-year quarter, showing strong year-over-year earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some headlines noted that Stifel missed certain Q2 sales expectations, suggesting revenue strength was good but not enough to fully satisfy every analyst forecast. Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Some headlines noted that Stifel missed certain Q2 sales expectations, suggesting revenue strength was good but not enough to fully satisfy every analyst forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage and price-target updates around the earnings release may be reinforcing investor interest, but they do not change the core earnings picture by themselves. Brokerages Set Stifel Financial Corporation PT at $91.75

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm's main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

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