California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 15,455 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,607 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Flowserve worth $20,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Flowserve by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of FLS stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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