California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 50,289 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,711 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Kimco Realty worth $29,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,382,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,035,306,000 after buying an additional 1,034,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,141,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $386,617,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,016,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,933,000 after buying an additional 4,399,959 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,905,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $261,593,000 after buying an additional 970,276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,195,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $266,463,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE KIM opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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