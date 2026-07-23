California Public Employees Retirement System Buys New Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 265,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,595,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of CoreWeave at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in CoreWeave by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 14.1% in the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $82.64 on Thursday. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $153.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.25.

View Our Latest Report on CRWV

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 53,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,564,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 61,797 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $5,372,631.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,876,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,110,296.10. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 17,072,869 shares of company stock worth $1,983,274,420 over the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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