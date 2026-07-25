California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,334 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,322 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of DaVita worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,679,248 shares of the company's stock worth $223,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,807,000 after buying an additional 71,156 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,190,000 shares of the company's stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 636,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,089,100 shares of the company's stock worth $123,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in DaVita by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVA. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $216.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $235.46 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $213.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.71. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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