California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,295 shares of the company's stock after selling 141,544 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of IonQ worth $12,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,343,000 after buying an additional 5,420,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IonQ by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,074,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $199,753,000. Finally, Marex Group plc lifted its holdings in IonQ by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock worth $183,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $209,863.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 80,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,408,941.48. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONQ. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.88.

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IonQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $32.81 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $84.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 3.23.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

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