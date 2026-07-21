California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $45,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 969,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,351,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,508 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $964,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $830,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,989,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 272,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $380,375,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,408.55.

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Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,273.89 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,023.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,185.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,280.78.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.19 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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