California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Corporation $CHE

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Chemed worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chemed alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chemed by 773.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $5,935,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Chemed by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 324,546 shares of the company's stock worth $138,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 322,408 shares of the company's stock worth $137,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares in the company, valued at $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Weiss Ratings raised Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $480.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Chemed

Chemed Stock Up 1.4%

CHE opened at $510.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $365.20 and a 52 week high of $517.74.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Chemed's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed's payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chemed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chemed wasn't on the list.

While Chemed currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here