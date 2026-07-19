California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,457 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Synopsys worth $124,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Key Headlines Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Synopsys (SNPS) to strong-buy , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded to , reinforcing a bullish long-term view on AI-driven demand for electronic design automation software. Positive Sentiment: Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging Moderate Buy and several recent price targets well above the current share price. American Banking News

Synopsys continues to have strong analyst support overall, with brokerage ratings averaging and several recent price targets well above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Trefis

New commentary suggests the recent pullback may be a “buy the dip” opportunity, but that view is still based on technical support levels rather than a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Benzinga

SNPS is falling alongside a broader chip and tech selloff, which is weighing on sentiment across the semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about muted growth in Synopsys’s Design IP business and export-control headwinds, which may be limiting enthusiasm despite the earnings beat. Quiver Quantitative

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $384.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $366.00 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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