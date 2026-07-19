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California Public Employees Retirement System Has $101.81 Million Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Cintas logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its Cintas stake by 6.4% in the first quarter, but still held 601,902 shares valued at about $101.8 million.
  • Analysts remain generally positive on Cintas, with several firms raising price targets and ratings; the stock now carries an average Moderate Buy rating and a consensus target of about $212.31.
  • Cintas recently posted a strong quarter, beating estimates with $1.29 EPS on $2.91 billion in revenue and raising FY 2027 guidance, though one insider sale and some mixed analyst views suggest expectations are still split.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,902 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 41,201 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Cintas worth $101,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 15.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 56.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the sale, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cintas

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Cintas Stock Down 0.9%

Cintas stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $161.16 and a 1-year high of $226.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.86. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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