California Public Employees Retirement System Has $105.74 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,356 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 36,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Public Storage worth $105,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company's stock.

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Public Storage Stock Down 1.9%

PSA opened at $318.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $314.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.92. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.54 and a twelve month high of $331.79.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Public Storage's payout ratio is 123.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $301.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $325.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,281.34. The trade was a 40.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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