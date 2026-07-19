California Public Employees Retirement System Has $112.69 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,358 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Airbnb worth $112,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company's stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,785,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 223,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 235,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Airbnb Stock Down 1.2%

ABNB stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $12,884,646.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,803,669.70. This represents a 87.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $35,136,936.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,325,429 shares of company stock worth $321,925,435 over the last three months. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $152 price target , implying modest upside from recent levels and signaling that analysts still see value in the shares. Article link

Wedbush initiated coverage with a rating and a , implying modest upside from recent levels and signaling that analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its buy rating on Airbnb, supporting the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Article link

Jefferies reaffirmed its rating on Airbnb, supporting the view that Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Airbnb’s upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, with analysts expecting double-digit earnings growth ; results will likely determine whether the stock can extend recent momentum. Article link

Investors are watching Airbnb’s upcoming fiscal second-quarter earnings report, with analysts expecting ; results will likely determine whether the stock can extend recent momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb co-founder Joseph Gebbia sold about $39 million in stock under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While not necessarily a bearish signal, insider selling can create some investor caution. Article link

Airbnb co-founder Joseph Gebbia sold about in stock under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While not necessarily a bearish signal, insider selling can create some investor caution. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s X account was reportedly hacked and used to promote crypto tokenization posts. The incident does not directly affect fundamentals, but it is a reputational and security-related distraction for the company. Article link

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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