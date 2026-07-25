California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.95 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,369 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of GXO Logistics worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 201.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.98%.GXO Logistics's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut GXO Logistics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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