California Public Employees Retirement System Has $125.47 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,693 shares of the company's stock after selling 832,342 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Mondelez International worth $125,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 35.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,073 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,854 shares of the company's stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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