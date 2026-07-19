California Public Employees Retirement System Has $131.65 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,785 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 88,901 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Cadence Design Systems worth $131,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 933.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 96 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Cadence Design Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded Cadence to Strong Buy , and recent brokerage commentary put the average price target around $387 , indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Zacks.com

Benchmark upgraded Cadence to , and recent brokerage commentary put the average price target around , indicating Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Cadence recently launched new AI products, including the AuraStack AI Super Agent for PCB and advanced packaging design, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in AI-driven design workflows. Business Wire article

Cadence recently launched new AI products, including the for PCB and advanced packaging design, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative in AI-driven design workflows. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a partnership with Rapidus to advance agentic AI for advanced SoC design, which could support longer-term demand for Cadence’s software tools. Business Wire article

The company also announced a partnership with to advance agentic AI for advanced SoC design, which could support longer-term demand for Cadence’s software tools. Neutral Sentiment: Cadence is due to report second-quarter results on July 27 , and some of the weakness may reflect investors taking profits or reducing exposure ahead of earnings. MSN article

Cadence is due to report second-quarter results on , and some of the weakness may reflect investors taking profits or reducing exposure ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Shares are also being hit by broader fears that Moonshot and other AI-driven tools could disrupt the EDA industry, pressuring Cadence and peers like Synopsys on concerns about future pricing power and competition. MSN article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $393.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 9.5%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $330.11 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $416.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $376.09 and its 200-day moving average is $328.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cadence Design Systems's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $1,743,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,550,631.25. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 126,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,495,126. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,057 shares of company stock worth $60,272,277. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

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