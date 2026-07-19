California Public Employees Retirement System Has $136.81 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,461 shares of the software company's stock after selling 26,916 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Autodesk worth $136,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the software company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the software company's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the software company's stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $218.35 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.50 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Autodesk from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

See Also

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