California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,285 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Timken worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Timken by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 211,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Timken by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,884,000 after purchasing an additional 427,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Timken from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,351.50. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $4,362,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 206,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,225,429.70. The trade was a 15.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company's 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86. Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $146.37.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Timken's payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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