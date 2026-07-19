California Public Employees Retirement System Has $174.56 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,822 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $174,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $12,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 166,644 shares in the company, valued at $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $1,312.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $702.32 and a 1 year high of $1,714.09. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,486.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,286.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.68%.

Key Headlines Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a $2,000 price target , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including FY2026 EPS of $21.05 versus the current consensus of $20.23, and FY2027 EPS of $29.54 , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance.

The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including versus the current consensus of $20.23, and , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from $4.92 in Q2 2026 to $8.61 in Q4 2027 , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion.

KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from to , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion. Positive Sentiment: Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Will Monolithic (MPWR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains broadly supportive, with the stock carrying an average rating of Moderate Buy from analysts.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

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