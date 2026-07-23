California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.66 Million Stock Position in Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,973 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,875 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Somnigroup International worth $19,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Somnigroup International by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,046,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,485 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC bought a new position in Somnigroup International during the first quarter worth $367,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Somnigroup International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Somnigroup International in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Somnigroup International during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SGI

Somnigroup International Stock Performance

Shares of SGI opened at $70.17 on Thursday. Somnigroup International Inc. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Somnigroup International Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

Further Reading

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