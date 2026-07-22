California Public Employees Retirement System Has $27.94 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759,455 shares of the company's stock after selling 565,659 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of SoFi Technologies worth $27,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 184,228 shares of the company's stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,302 shares of company stock worth $2,182,523. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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